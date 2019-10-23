Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 24
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Close
2 / 24
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto and shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto and shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto and shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 24
People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
4 / 24
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Floor following his attendance at a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Floor following his attendance at a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Floor following his attendance at a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 24
Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
7 / 24
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams in the second half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams in the second half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams in the second half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 24
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti reading "Revolution" during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti reading "Revolution" during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti reading "Revolution" during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 24
A model presents a creation at a metro station during a show opening the Moscow Fashion Week in Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A model presents a creation at a metro station during a show opening the Moscow Fashion Week in Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A model presents a creation at a metro station during a show opening the Moscow Fashion Week in Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
11 / 24
Displaced Kurdish babies, who fled violence with her families after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, sleep in a class at a public school used as shelter where they live now in Hasakah, Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Kurdish babies, who fled violence with her families after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, sleep in a class at a public school used as shelter where they live now in Hasakah, Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Displaced Kurdish babies, who fled violence with her families after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, sleep in a class at a public school used as shelter where they live now in Hasakah, Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 24
Police stand behind shields during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Police stand behind shields during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Police stand behind shields during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
15 / 24
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 24
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
17 / 24
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 24
Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
19 / 24
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
20 / 24
People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 24
Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 24
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Close
23 / 24
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 21 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 18 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Canada's Trudeau retains power in election

Canada's Trudeau retains power in election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals held onto power after a closely fought election but were reduced to a minority government that will need the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.

Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong

Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has been battered by five months of huge and often violent protests over fears Beijing is tightening its grip on the territory, the worst political crisis since colonial ruler Britain handed it back to China in 1997.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast