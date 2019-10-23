Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto and shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Floor following his attendance at a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams in the second half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti reading "Revolution" during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A model presents a creation at a metro station during a show opening the Moscow Fashion Week in Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Displaced Kurdish babies, who fled violence with her families after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, sleep in a class at a public school used as shelter where they live now in Hasakah, Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Police stand behind shields during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port--au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
Demonstrators clash with a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People walk past the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters flee from tear gas during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
