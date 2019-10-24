Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Riot police fire water cannons as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a 'Zuck Buck' at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck in Grays, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A meteor of the Orionid Meteor Shower, created by remnants of Halley's Comet which pass through the atmosphere, streak through the night sky above the San Rafael Swell outside Green River, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game two of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car is surrounded by the media as it is unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
A man takes a picture of damaged cars after floods caused by torrential rains in Arenys de Mar, northeast of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator rests on the ground as he and other demonstrators block a highway during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
