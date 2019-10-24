Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Trump led by the House...more
Riot police fire water cannons as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a 'Zuck Buck' at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin...more
Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck in Grays, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A meteor of the Orionid Meteor Shower, created by remnants of Halley's Comet which pass through the atmosphere, streak through the night sky above the San Rafael Swell outside Green River, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrate with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game two of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car is surrounded by the media as it is unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man takes a picture of damaged cars after floods caused by torrential rains in Arenys de Mar, northeast of Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator rests on the ground as he and other demonstrators block a highway during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A municipal employee works to remove an oil spill on Barra de Jacuipe beach in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Syrian President Bashar al Assad visits Syrian army troops in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 15 deaths.
Protests paralyze Lebanon
Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse
Tokyo Motor Show
New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Chile declares state of emergency amid riots
Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.
Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill
Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.
Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria
Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony
Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.
Season of discontent: Protests around the world
Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.