Editor's Choice Pictures
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren takes the stage for a campaign town hall at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) and flashlights during a protest in Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A pro-democracy demonstrator wearing a mask holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest in Hong Kong's Chater Garden showing their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin...more
A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A police officer moves the tape inside the cordon, at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Riot police fire water cannons as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A meteor of the Orionid Meteor Shower, created by remnants of Halley's Comet which pass through the atmosphere, streak through the night sky above the San Rafael Swell outside Green River, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
