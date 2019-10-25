Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Al Drago/Pool via Reuters

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren takes the stage for a campaign town hall at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) and flashlights during a protest in Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A pro-democracy demonstrator wearing a mask holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest in Hong Kong's Chater Garden showing their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, stands over her husband's casket in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn at the conclusion of a memorial service for Rep. Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A police officer moves the tape inside the cordon, at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Riot police fire water cannons as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A meteor of the Orionid Meteor Shower, created by remnants of Halley's Comet which pass through the atmosphere, streak through the night sky above the San Rafael Swell outside Green River, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

