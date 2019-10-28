Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2019 | 8:20am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 24
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 24
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
3 / 24
People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, before a brief reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, called "Hugs, Not Walls," as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, before a brief reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, called "Hugs, Not Walls," as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, before a brief reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, called "Hugs, Not Walls," as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 24
A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria. Maxar Technologies/ia REUTERS

A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria. Maxar Technologies/ia REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria. Maxar Technologies/ia REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 24
Demonstrators react amid tear gas at the entrance to a metro station during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators react amid tear gas at the entrance to a metro station during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators react amid tear gas at the entrance to a metro station during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
7 / 24
A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 24
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
9 / 24
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer, center fielder Jake Marisnick and left fielder Michael Brantley celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals in game five of the World Series. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer, center fielder Jake Marisnick and left fielder Michael Brantley celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals in game five of the World Series. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer, center fielder Jake Marisnick and left fielder Michael Brantley celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals in game five of the World Series. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 24
Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 24
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 24
A visitor walks through a patch of light at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A visitor walks through a patch of light at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A visitor walks through a patch of light at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
13 / 24
A fire burns in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico. @dnlrlln via REUTERS

A fire burns in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico. @dnlrlln via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A fire burns in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico. @dnlrlln via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 24
Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate offices during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate offices during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate offices during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Close
16 / 24
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 24
People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 24
People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 24
The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai

The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai
Close
20 / 24
People watch a squash match in front of the pyramids of Giza, during the Professional Squash Association Women's World Championship in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd-El Ghany

People watch a squash match in front of the pyramids of Giza, during the Professional Squash Association Women's World Championship in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd-El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
People watch a squash match in front of the pyramids of Giza, during the Professional Squash Association Women's World Championship in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd-El Ghany
Close
21 / 24
Women walk in front of India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Women walk in front of India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Women walk in front of India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
22 / 24
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
23 / 24
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 25 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 25 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.

Protesters form human chain across Lebanon

Protesters form human chain across Lebanon

Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country toward an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Australia's Uluru closes to climbers

Australia's Uluru closes to climbers

Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast