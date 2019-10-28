Editor's Choice Pictures
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, before a brief reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, called "Hugs, Not Walls," as pictured from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria. Maxar Technologies/ia REUTERS
A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Demonstrators react amid tear gas at the entrance to a metro station during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer, center fielder Jake Marisnick and left fielder Michael Brantley celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals in game five of the World Series. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district,...more
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A visitor walks through a patch of light at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A fire burns in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico. @dnlrlln via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators sit near Kerbala Governorate offices during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Diwaniya Provincial Council Building burns after being torched by demonstrators during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Imad al-Khozai
People watch a squash match in front of the pyramids of Giza, during the Professional Squash Association Women's World Championship in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd-El Ghany
Women walk in front of India's Presidential Palace on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
