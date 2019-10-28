Editor's Choice Pictures

Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district,...more

Hoang Thi Ai, 48, mother of Hoang Van Tiep, who is one of the suspected victims of the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain, talks with a relative on the phone about the situation of her son, at her house, in Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

