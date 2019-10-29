Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen
A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman takes pictures next to pro-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A horse from Chalk Hill Ranch being administered a saline breathing treatment at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds during an evacuation from the Kincade fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People take part in a Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People throw stones during a confrontation between supporters and detractors of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A satellite view of the reported residence of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the source, near the village of Barisha, Syria. Maxar Technologies/ia REUTERS
Firemen work to put out flames from a building during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A lightning storm is seen beyond the entrance to Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A fire burns in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico. @dnlrlln via REUTERS
A visitor walks through a patch of light at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
