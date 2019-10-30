Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on "aviation safety" and the grounded 737 MAX after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Nearly empty shelves for candles are pictured inside a darkened Target store during Pacific Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Novato, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Firefighters battle a spot fire during the Kincade fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A riot police vehicle is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A rubber dinghy carrying migrants rescued by German NGO Sea-Eye ship Alan Kurdi is pictured at sea in the Mediterranean. Julie Bourdin/Sea-Eye/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Seattle Sounders players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles FC in the MLS Western Conference Final. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston arrive to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Members of a first aid team and a photographer take cover during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A green traffic light is seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A pumpkin with "Stop Brexit" engraving sits outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair, such as The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Firefighters rest in the parking lot of an evacuated shopping center while they await their next assignment in battling the Kinkade Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A man rides a motorcycle in street traffic at dusk in Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Members of security forces detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara gestures during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A woman and her child are pictured in front of their house in the old city of Agadez, Niger. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Anti-riot police is deployed after supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock on a main road in Beirut, during ongoing anti-government protest, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A helicopter makes a water drop on a burning structure during the Kincade fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Raccoons eat a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
