Editor's Choice Pictures

John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a...more
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is called out on interference after knocking the glove off of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning in game six of the World Series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nearly empty shelves for candles are pictured inside a darkened Target store during Pacific Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Novato, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle a spot fire during the Kincade fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A riot police vehicle is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A rubber dinghy carrying migrants rescued by German NGO Sea-Eye ship Alan Kurdi is pictured at sea in the Mediterranean. Julie Bourdin/Sea-Eye/via REUTERS
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign...more
Seattle Sounders players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles FC in the MLS Western Conference Final. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston arrive to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of a first aid team and a photographer take cover during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A green traffic light is seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A pumpkin with "Stop Brexit" engraving sits outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of...more
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Firefighters rest in the parking lot of an evacuated shopping center while they await their next assignment in battling the Kinkade Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A man rides a motorcycle in street traffic at dusk in Tal Abyad, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of security forces detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara gestures during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman and her child are pictured in front of their house in the old city of Agadez, Niger. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Anti-riot police is deployed after supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock on a main road in Beirut, during ongoing anti-government protest, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A helicopter makes a water drop on a burning structure during the Kincade fire in Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Raccoons eat a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
