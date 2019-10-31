Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Firefighters tackle the Dexter fire on a hillside near Riverside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez and his team hoist the Commissioners Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
U.S. special forces move towards the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in the Idlib region of Syria in a still image from video released by the Pentagon. U.S. Department of Defense/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers take part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Shuri Castle, listed as a World Heritage site, goes up in flames, in Naha on the southern island of Okinawa, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren poses for a photograph with an audience member's baby at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Deer are seen between tombstones at the old Jewish part of the Zentralfriedhof cemetery on an autumn day ahead of All Saints Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Flora Neda, relative of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, reacts during a news conference in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Fire burns along Tierra Rejada in Simi Valley, California. @415FirePhoto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A riot police vehicle is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A Kashmir girl rides her bike past Indian security force personnel standing guard in front closed shops in a street in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Raccoons eat a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A green traffic light is seen as demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A cleaner is seen servicing guest rooms at the Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel, Yokohama, Japan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A member of riot police talks with a protester during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Members of a first aid team and a photographer take cover during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
