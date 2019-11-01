Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator waves a Chile flag riddled with holes during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A participant wearing a costume and make-up attends a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People in costume participate in the 46th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A pro-Brexit protester is detained by police officers outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People look at the 'Dragon de Calais' by Francois Delaroziere and La compagnie La Machine during a rehearsal in the harbor of Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a media briefing ahead of a House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Iraqi demonstrators gesture during an anti-government protest in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders arrives to the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State to file his declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot at the State...more
Filipinos begin to visit their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Anti-government protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a Halloween march in Lan Kwai Fong, Central district, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Mexican asylum-seeking woman sleeps in a hammock in an encampment where she lives as she waits for her turn to seek asylum in the U.S. in Matamoros, Mexico. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Firefighters tackle the Dexter fire on a hillside near Riverside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person dressed up as a zombie attends a zombie walk on Halloween in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers take part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fire burns along Tierra Rejada in Simi Valley, California. @415FirePhoto/via REUTERS
A woman in costume walks to the L train after the 46th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Deer are seen between tombstones at the old Jewish part of the Zentralfriedhof cemetery on an autumn day ahead of All Saints Day in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren poses for a photograph with an audience member's baby at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Raccoons eat a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A riot police vehicle is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A snake charmer's monkey performs in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
