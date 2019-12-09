Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, New Zealand. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption. @alessandrokauffmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Panda cubs Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are seen during a news conference to announce their names at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and former 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry carry pizza boxes after an event on Biden's "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Decorah, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
An injured women rescued from the rubble is carried by rescuers at the scene where a building collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
2019 Kennedy Center Honorees gather for a group photo after a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
An indigenous man wearing a feathered headdress attends a climate change protest march, as COP25 climate summit is held in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
British cave diver Vernon Unsworth (C) talks to reporters with attorneys Mark Stephens and L. Lin Wood (R) after a U.S. District Court jury found Tesla chief executive Elon Musk not liable for damages for calling Unsworth a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
A student of Basra University carries balloons as she takes part in an anti-government protest, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags during a rally in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
People dance at a Retro Swing Night event in a shopping mall in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
A member of the security forces detains a protester during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
French climate activists hold inverted portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a Climate Change protest in front of the Eiffel Tower, calling for greater action among COP25 leaders to address climate change, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a warm up before the Hazel Grove United JFC vs Poynton Juniors girls soccer match, as he campaigns in Cheadle Hulme, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Sheldon Adelson sits onstage as a video of U.S. President Donald Trump plays behind him at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
A general view shows flood damage on the utility line near Rangitata river in Ealing, Canterbury, New Zealand. Sam Anderson via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
A U.S. Marine from the 1st Marine Division helps secure a town as he participates in an amphibious landing during Exercise Steel Knight, comprising of approximately 13,000 personnel include critical combat and combat service support elements from across I Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
A student poses for a photo in front of a new mural after taking part in a performance against gender violence, as part of a joint project of the European Union and the United Nations under the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, at a high school in Ecatepec de Morelos, which is one of the most dangerous municipalities on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Nadya Murillo

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
