Editor's Choice Pictures

A student poses for a photo in front of a new mural after taking part in a performance against gender violence, as part of a joint project of the European Union and the United Nations under the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, at a high school in Ecatepec de Morelos, which is one of the most dangerous municipalities on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Nadya Murillo

