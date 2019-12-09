Editor's Choice Pictures
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, New Zealand. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen...more
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Panda cubs Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are seen during a news conference to announce their names at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and former 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry carry pizza boxes after an event on Biden's "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Decorah, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured women rescued from the rubble is carried by rescuers at the scene where a building collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2019 Kennedy Center Honorees gather for a group photo after a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
An indigenous man wearing a feathered headdress attends a climate change protest march, as COP25 climate summit is held in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
British cave diver Vernon Unsworth (C) talks to reporters with attorneys Mark Stephens and L. Lin Wood (R) after a U.S. District Court jury found Tesla chief executive Elon Musk not liable for damages for calling Unsworth a "pedo guy" in one of a...more
A student of Basra University carries balloons as she takes part in an anti-government protest, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Pro-Beijing supporters wave Chinese national flags during a rally in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People dance at a Retro Swing Night event in a shopping mall in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of the security forces detains a protester during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
French climate activists hold inverted portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a Climate Change protest in front of the Eiffel Tower, calling for greater action among COP25 leaders to address climate change, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a warm up before the Hazel Grove United JFC vs Poynton Juniors girls soccer match, as he campaigns in Cheadle Hulme, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Sheldon Adelson sits onstage as a video of U.S. President Donald Trump plays behind him at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A general view shows flood damage on the utility line near Rangitata river in Ealing, Canterbury, New Zealand. Sam Anderson via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine from the 1st Marine Division helps secure a town as he participates in an amphibious landing during Exercise Steel Knight, comprising of approximately 13,000 personnel include critical combat and combat service support elements from...more
A student poses for a photo in front of a new mural after taking part in a performance against gender violence, as part of a joint project of the European Union and the United Nations under the Spotlight Initiative to eliminate all forms of violence...more
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton
Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.
A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings
Highlights from a decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings.
Pictures of the year: Landscapes
Our top landscape images from the past year.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than six weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
The art of Chanel
Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.