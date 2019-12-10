Editor's Choice Pictures
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. @SCH/via REUTERS
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves...more
Israeli soldiers run as a tire burns during a Palestinian protest over a U.S. decision on Jewish settlements, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Former first lady Michelle Obama attends the Girls Opportunity Alliance program with Room to Read at the Can Giuoc Highschool in Long An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong
WADA Director, Intelligence and Investigations, Gunter Younger, WADA President-Elect, Witold Banka, WADA President, Sir Craig Reedie, WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli and Chair of the CRC, Jonathan Taylor QC attend a news conference after the...more
Panda cubs Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are seen during a news conference to announce their names at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A member of the Middle East Caving and Expeditionary Team descends while exploring Birdwing cave, the deepest in the Gulf, on Jebel Kawr near Ibri, Oman. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool
A family puts a Christmas tree that they sawed on top of the car to take home for free at The Dutch Hoge Veluwe National Park in Otterlo, Netherlands. The initiative aims at reducing the pine population in the park, which is growing in vast...more
U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe poses as she arrives for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iliana Hazzard holds her 20-month-old daughter Daphne at a 'Baby Rave' in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, New Zealand. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen...more
A demonstrator in wheelchair tosses a fire extinguisher at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tribesmen carry weapons and shout slogans during ongoing nationwide protests, on the outskirt of Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
A supporter of President Trump yells criticisms at House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler and is removed from the room by U.S. Capitol police as the committee begins an evidentiary hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from...more
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and former 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry carry pizza boxes after an event on Biden's "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Decorah, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2019 Kennedy Center Honorees gather for a group photo after a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a warm up before the Hazel Grove United JFC vs Poynton Juniors girls soccer match, as he campaigns in Cheadle Hulme, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine from the 1st Marine Division helps secure a town as he participates in an amphibious landing during Exercise Steel Knight, comprising of approximately 13,000 personnel include critical combat and combat service support elements from...more
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins listen to testimony as the committee holds a hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol...more
A student of Basra University carries balloons as she takes part in an anti-government protest, in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS
