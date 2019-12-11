Editor's Choice Pictures
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni and Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo pose after the first government meeting in Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS
People look at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures during a news conference on the USMCA trade agreement on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Singer Cardi B departs Queens County Criminal Court in the Queens Borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mexican children, who along with their parents are fleeing from violence in their hometown and are currently camping near the Cordova-Americas international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the U.S., arrange a Christmas...more
Passengers fill a metro train at the Gare du Nord RER station during a strike by all unions of the Paris transport network and French SNCF workers in Paris as part of a second day of national strike and protests in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves...more
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack in a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Liam Hatcher of the Blues stands in the outfield amid haze from bushfires at the SCG in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Craig Golding/via REUTERS
A Palestinian man looks through a plastic sheet covering his house on a rainy day in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man embraces a woman as she reacts outside the University Hospital, which was the site of a shooting, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner flash V-signs after they were sworn in, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand. @SCH/via REUTERS
A demonstrator in a wheelchair tosses a fire extinguisher at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Israeli soldiers run as a tire burns during a Palestinian protest over a U.S. decision on Jewish settlements, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man view sculptures of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, depicted as refugees in cages, at a Nativity scene at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Panda cubs Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are seen during a news conference to announce their names at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Former first lady Michelle Obama attends the Girls Opportunity Alliance program with Room to Read at the Can Giuoc Highschool in Long An province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong
A member of the Middle East Caving and Expeditionary Team descends while exploring Birdwing cave, the deepest in the Gulf, on Jebel Kawr near Ibri, Oman. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A family puts a Christmas tree that they sawed on top of the car to take home for free at The Dutch Hoge Veluwe National Park in Otterlo, Netherlands. The initiative aims at reducing the pine population in the park, which is growing in vast...more
U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe poses as she arrives for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iliana Hazzard holds her 20-month-old daughter Daphne at a 'Baby Rave' in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Jane Ross
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a warm up before the Hazel Grove United JFC vs Poynton Juniors girls soccer match, as he campaigns in Cheadle Hulme, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
