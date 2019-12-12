Editor's Choice Pictures
A police officer hugs a man after Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims leave a ceremony called Karakia at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Workers unload the numerals 2 and 0 for News Year's Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a final general election campaign event in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A participant wears a Trump 'Make America Great Again' U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on anti-semitism in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell
Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson attends a rally with activists in Wimbledon's first LGBTQ venue, as part of her general election campaign, in Wimbledon, Britain. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People look at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A homeless woman is reflected in an electronic board showing currency exchange rates, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits the courtroom at the New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Steam caused by pipe damage rises over Powsinska street in Warsaw, Poland. PAWEL GURAJ/via REUTERS
A climate activist is surrounded by security officers outside the plenary room baker before United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the High-Level event on Global Climate Action during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid,...more
A sculpture of boxers is seen at an abandoned pioneer camp in the village of Chernoluchye in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Participants celebrate during the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Marwa Rashad
An Air Force One crew member looks out on the tarmac from Air Force One following a flight at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham holds a copy of an intelligence report on the Steele dossier as he delivers an opening statement prior to hearing testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz...more
Prison and police officers keep watch over Nairobi's Governor Mike Sonko as he appears for a hearing on his bond application after he was arrested on corruption-related charges, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack in a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
2018 literature Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk meets children at Rinkeby school library outside Stockholm, Sweden. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves during a final general election campaign event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
At least eight people are dead and more than two dozen are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering additional bodies.
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Newsmakers of 2019
The people who shaped the news this year.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.
A man and a $120,000 banana
A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.