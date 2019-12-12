Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A police officer hugs a man after Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims leave a ceremony called Karakia at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Workers unload the numerals 2 and 0 for News Year's Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a final general election campaign event in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A participant wears a Trump 'Make America Great Again' U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on anti-semitism in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson attends a rally with activists in Wimbledon's first LGBTQ venue, as part of her general election campaign, in Wimbledon, Britain. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
People look at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A homeless woman is reflected in an electronic board showing currency exchange rates, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits the courtroom at the New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Steam caused by pipe damage rises over Powsinska street in Warsaw, Poland. PAWEL GURAJ/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A climate activist is surrounded by security officers outside the plenary room baker before United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the High-Level event on Global Climate Action during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A sculpture of boxers is seen at an abandoned pioneer camp in the village of Chernoluchye in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Participants celebrate during the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Marwa Rashad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
An Air Force One crew member looks out on the tarmac from Air Force One following a flight at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham holds a copy of an intelligence report on the Steele dossier as he delivers an opening statement prior to hearing testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing 'Examining the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act' on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Prison and police officers keep watch over Nairobi's Governor Mike Sonko as he appears for a hearing on his bond application after he was arrested on corruption-related charges, at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack in a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
2018 literature Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk meets children at Rinkeby school library outside Stockholm, Sweden. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves during a final general election campaign event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
