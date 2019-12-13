Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A member of the security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher and others gesture during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Rescue crew dressed in protective gear are seen as they work to to retrieve bodies on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week in New Zealand. NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCEvia REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Singer Taylor Swift eyes are caught in a photographer's flash as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Billboard Women in Music" event in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Former U.S. President Barack Obama reacts during a community service project in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Fishermen break up a fight between an eagle and an octopus near the surface of a fjord in Quatsino Sound, British Columbia, Canada. Mowi Canada West via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
U.S. Reps' Jim Jordan and Ken Buck listen in front of signage placed by Republican committee staff as the House Judiciary Committee continues its markup of articles of impeachment against President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A still image taken from a video shows a tamed golden eagle soaring during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator carries molotov cocktails during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A demonstrator holds a makeshift shield to cover himself from a water cannon of the riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A voter enters a polling station at the Perkinsville Methodist Church in Ouston, during the general election in Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits the courtroom at the New York Supreme Court in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A police officer hugs a man after Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims leave a ceremony called Karakia at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Workers unload the numerals 2 and 0 for News Year's Eve in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Elgrace Bereket, 4, kisses her reflection on mirrored glass while onstage with President Trump, who was addressing a summit on child care and paid leave at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang waves to the crowd before he plays basketball with congressional candidate J.D. Scholten in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
People look at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
A homeless woman is reflected in an electronic board showing currency exchange rates, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A climate activist is surrounded by security officers outside the plenary room baker before United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the High-Level event on Global Climate Action during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana take part in a royal barge river procession along the Chao Praya river as part of the year-long celebrations of his coronation in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A sculpture of boxers is seen at an abandoned pioneer camp in the village of Chernoluchye in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Participants celebrate during the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Marwa Rashad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
