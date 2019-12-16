Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
President Donald Trump greets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen during the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter flies across the horizon behind the Iwo Jima Memorial during sunset in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, hometown of WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Protesters stand near burning tents during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus vape as they take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
An anti-government protester is hit by police during a demonstration inside a mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A girl plays with a toy gun at a plastics recycling yard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Revellers walk on a street during a parade to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
An Iranian girl walks at the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is joined by U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Participants prepare for the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Riot police officers walk past a burning barricade during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A passenger bus burns after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Republican members Rep. Martha Roby's son George looks over at Rep John Ratliffe as the committee votes to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump and send them on the full House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Fans of Universidad de Chile soccer club take part in a protest against Chile's government in Plaza Italia in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Protesters stand near burning tents during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is defended by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and center Nikola Vucevic in New Orleans. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Demonstrators throw rocks at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A woman argues with a riot policeman during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
