Editor's Choice Pictures

A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Donald Trump greets U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen during the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter flies across the horizon behind the Iwo Jima Memorial during sunset in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, hometown of WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters stand near burning tents during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus vape as they take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An anti-government protester is hit by police during a demonstration inside a mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl plays with a toy gun at a plastics recycling yard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Revellers walk on a street during a parade to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
An Iranian girl walks at the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is joined by U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants prepare for the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Riot police officers walk past a burning barricade during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A passenger bus burns after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Republican members Rep. Martha Roby's son George looks over at Rep John Ratliffe as the committee votes to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump and send them on the full House of Representatives...more
Fans of Universidad de Chile soccer club take part in a protest against Chile's government in Plaza Italia in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is defended by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and center Nikola Vucevic in New Orleans. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Demonstrators throw rocks at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman argues with a riot policeman during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
