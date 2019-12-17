Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Fans await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft sits on the tarmac at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of the movie Cats in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
The commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson World War II memorial monument in Bastogne, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Lemurs eat food placed in Christmas season props at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A swan flaps its wings during the sunset on the pond at the Central Zoo in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated ICE facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Chewbacca arrives at the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Er Rizk Mosque from the 15th century is transported from the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, to the new Hasankeyf in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
The sun emerges on a foggy day after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A soldier holds a rose during a commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson World War II memorial monument in Bastogne, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Wheel for Fortune game show host Pat Sajak watches the third period of the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, hometown of WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
An anti-government protester is hit by police during a demonstration inside a mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A girl plays with a toy gun at a plastics recycling yard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Protesters stand near burning tents during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
An Iranian girl walks at the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Demonstrators throw rocks at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
