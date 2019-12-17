Editor's Choice Pictures
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral,...more
Fans await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft sits on the tarmac at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of the movie Cats in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson World War II memorial monument in Bastogne, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Lemurs eat food placed in Christmas season props at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A swan flaps its wings during the sunset on the pond at the Central Zoo in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated ICE facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Chewbacca arrives at the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Er Rizk Mosque from the 15th century is transported from the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, to the new Hasankeyf in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The sun emerges on a foggy day after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A soldier holds a rose during a commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson World War II memorial monument in Bastogne, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Wheel for Fortune game show host Pat Sajak watches the third period of the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, hometown of WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An anti-government protester is hit by police during a demonstration inside a mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl plays with a toy gun at a plastics recycling yard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters stand near burning tents during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
An Iranian girl walks at the Tochal ski resort, in north of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Demonstrators throw rocks at a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
