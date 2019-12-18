Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Rep. Jamie Raskin and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins react to a joke by House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A fan poses as he awaits a gala screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Demonstrators gather to demand the impeachment and removal of President Trump during a rally at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Police officers stand in formation on the street outside the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Rick Gates, former campaign aide to President Trump, arrives for his sentencing at district court in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Ukrainian police officers take cover during clashes with activists of far-right movements following a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Lemurs eat food placed in Christmas season props at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Fans await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of the movie Cats in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A swan flaps its wings during the sunset on the pond at the Central Zoo in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated ICE facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Er Rizk Mosque from the 15th century is transported from the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, to the new Hasankeyf in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
The sun emerges on a foggy day after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Wheel for Fortune game show host Pat Sajak watches the third period of the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Chewbacca arrives at the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
