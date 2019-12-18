Editor's Choice Pictures
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Rep. Jamie Raskin and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins react to a joke by House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Trump, on Capitol Hill in...more
A fan poses as he awaits a gala screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Demonstrators gather to demand the impeachment and removal of President Trump during a rally at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Police officers stand in formation on the street outside the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rick Gates, former campaign aide to President Trump, arrives for his sentencing at district court in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Al Drago
Ukrainian police officers take cover during clashes with activists of far-right movements following a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral,...more
Lemurs eat food placed in Christmas season props at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of the movie Cats in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A swan flaps its wings during the sunset on the pond at the Central Zoo in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated ICE facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Er Rizk Mosque from the 15th century is transported from the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, to the new Hasankeyf in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The sun emerges on a foggy day after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Wheel for Fortune game show host Pat Sajak watches the third period of the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chewbacca arrives at the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A riot police officer chases a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from 2019.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Images of conflict around the world this past year.
India citizenship law protests
Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with police at a major university in New Delhi.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere
The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective
Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a northern New Jersey detective who was the first of six people to die last week in a shooting rampage that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.