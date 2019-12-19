Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachmeant against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Field grass is seen coated in a layer of ice after a winter storm in Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish and sharks inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Activists rally in support of the impeachment and removal of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A woman views her phone as she walks past street art on a wall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Members of the news media work inside Statuary Hall prior to votes in the House of Representatives on the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his dealings with Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Demonstrators run near a riot police vehicle which has been set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
The U.S. Capitol Rotunda is seen following the U.S. House of Representatives' vote on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Children holding Chinese and Macau flags get ready before Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival at Macau International Airport in Macau, China, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he departs for campaign travel to Michigan from the the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A general view of the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega talk as they attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Window cleaners, dressed as a rat and a wild boar, this year and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, clean the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Supporters react during U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A fan poses as he awaits a gala screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Ukrainian police officers take cover during clashes with activists of far-right movements following a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Lemurs eat food placed in Christmas season props at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
