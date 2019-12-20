Editor's Choice Pictures
Children staying in the care home set up by Karibeeran Paramesvaran and his wife Choodamani after they lost three children in the 2004 tsunami, pose in a park along a beach in Nagapattinam district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India....more
Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he seeks the ability to respond during the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A car that has crashed through the front window of an Italian restaurant in Hale in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars fans in costume arrive for the first showing of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas Winter Wonders festivities in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as she delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after attending the White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness, Violence, & Substance Abuse at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returns to his office after a speech on the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Security officers stand guard on a street near the Federal Security Service building after a shooting incident, in Moscow. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Emma Harper MSP raises awareness of the illegal puppy trade and responsible ownership at a photocall in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man, part of a group of Salvadoran workers with an H-2A visa leaving for the state of Mississippi as part of a new temporary workers program between El Salvador and the United States, says good bye to his family at the Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero...more
A group of students from Tulane University's School of Medicine poses for a picture at a former slave plantation, at Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. BRIAN WASHINGTON JR/via REUTERS
Protesters hug as they listen to speakers at a rally in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A boy sleeps as the family take a gondola ride inside the shopping mall of the Venetian Macao hotel and casino in Macau, China, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish and sharks inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman views her phone as she walks past street art on a wall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators run near a riot police vehicle which has been set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Children holding Chinese and Macau flags get ready before Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival at Macau International Airport in Macau, China, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Window cleaners, dressed as a rat and a wild boar, this year and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, clean the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ukrainian police officers take cover during clashes with activists of far-right movements following a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie opening night fan event in New York City REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles
Democratic White House contenders faced off in Los Angeles in the last debate of 2019, just one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.
Protests in India against citizenship law
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in India for days against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Celebrity deaths of 2019
Famous faces we lost in 2019.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos this year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from 2019.
House votes to impeach Trump
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.
Two months of unrest rattle Chile
Nearly two months of protests over inequality have rocked Chile, leaving at least 26 dead, thousands injured and billions of dollars of damage in the once-stable South American nation.