Editor's Choice Pictures

Children staying in the care home set up by Karibeeran Paramesvaran and his wife Choodamani after they lost three children in the 2004 tsunami, pose in a park along a beach in Nagapattinam district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he seeks the ability to respond during the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A car that has crashed through the front window of an Italian restaurant in Hale in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Star Wars fans in costume arrive for the first showing of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A couple is seen inside an artistic light installation as part of the Christmas Winter Wonders festivities in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as she delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after attending the White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness, Violence, & Substance Abuse at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returns to his office after a speech on the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Security officers stand guard on a street near the Federal Security Service building after a shooting incident, in Moscow. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Emma Harper MSP raises awareness of the illegal puppy trade and responsible ownership at a photocall in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A man, part of a group of Salvadoran workers with an H-2A visa leaving for the state of Mississippi as part of a new temporary workers program between El Salvador and the United States, says good bye to his family at the Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A group of students from Tulane University's School of Medicine poses for a picture at a former slave plantation, at Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. BRIAN WASHINGTON JR/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Protesters hug as they listen to speakers at a rally in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A boy sleeps as the family take a gondola ride inside the shopping mall of the Venetian Macao hotel and casino in Macau, China, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish and sharks inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A woman views her phone as she walks past street art on a wall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Demonstrators run near a riot police vehicle which has been set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Children holding Chinese and Macau flags get ready before Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival at Macau International Airport in Macau, China, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Window cleaners, dressed as a rat and a wild boar, this year and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, clean the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Ukrainian police officers take cover during clashes with activists of far-right movements following a protest of agricultural workers against land reform in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie opening night fan event in New York City REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
