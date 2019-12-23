Editor's Choice Pictures
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Revelers enjoy the sunrise as they welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Huge waves break on the cliffs on the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An artwork dubbed "scar of Bethlehem" by street artist Banksy is displayed in the Walled Off Hotel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A protective tent is placed over the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which had been launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after its descent by parachute following an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for NASA s Commercial Crew...more
People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the...more
A woman is sprayed with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cats that are ready to be adopted are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Singer and writer Chico Buarque lies on the ground in front of Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other participants of friendly soccer match at Florestan Fernandes school in Guararema, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 22, 2019....more
Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Somali farmer walks among desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People gather for the lighting of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
President Donald Trump is handed a "no vote" from the impeachment vote in the House from Rep Dan Crenshaw as Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida,...more
Hong Kong protesters gesture toward mannequins they rearranged to make a protest gesture during a march in Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, named as the country's first prime minister, a role created by the new constitution, gestures during the ordinary session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a child during the inauguration of the Agora "win win" in Koumassi, Abidjan, Ivory Coast December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits British troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Tapa, Estonia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A demonstrator throws fireworks at security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
