Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 23, 2019 | 8:40am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
1 / 25
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 25
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
3 / 25
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 25
Revelers enjoy the sunrise as they welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revelers enjoy the sunrise as they welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Revelers enjoy the sunrise as they welcome the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 25
Huge waves break on the cliffs on the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Huge waves break on the cliffs on the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Huge waves break on the cliffs on the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
6 / 25
An artwork dubbed "scar of Bethlehem" by street artist Banksy is displayed in the Walled Off Hotel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An artwork dubbed "scar of Bethlehem" by street artist Banksy is displayed in the Walled Off Hotel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
An artwork dubbed "scar of Bethlehem" by street artist Banksy is displayed in the Walled Off Hotel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 25
A protective tent is placed over the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which had been launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after its descent by parachute following an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for NASA s Commercial Crew programs in White Sands, New Mexico, December 22, 2019. NASA/Bill Ingalls via REUTERS

A protective tent is placed over the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which had been launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after its descent by parachute following an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for NASA s Commercial Crew...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A protective tent is placed over the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which had been launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after its descent by parachute following an abbreviated Orbital Flight Test for NASA s Commercial Crew programs in White Sands, New Mexico, December 22, 2019. NASA/Bill Ingalls via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the idea came as a response to today's individualistic society with the hope for many to find commonality. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the idea came as a response to today's individualistic society with the hope for many to find commonality. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 25
A woman is sprayed with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman is sprayed with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A woman is sprayed with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 25
People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 25
Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 25
Cats that are ready to be adopted are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Cats that are ready to be adopted are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Cats that are ready to be adopted are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
13 / 25
Singer and writer Chico Buarque lies on the ground in front of Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other participants of friendly soccer match at Florestan Fernandes school in Guararema, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Singer and writer Chico Buarque lies on the ground in front of Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other participants of friendly soccer match at Florestan Fernandes school in Guararema, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 22, 2019....more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Singer and writer Chico Buarque lies on the ground in front of Brazil s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other participants of friendly soccer match at Florestan Fernandes school in Guararema, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
14 / 25
Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 25
A Somali farmer walks among desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali farmer walks among desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A Somali farmer walks among desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 25
People gather for the lighting of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People gather for the lighting of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
People gather for the lighting of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
17 / 25
President Donald Trump is handed a "no vote" from the impeachment vote in the House from Rep Dan Crenshaw as Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump is handed a "no vote" from the impeachment vote in the House from Rep Dan Crenshaw as Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
President Donald Trump is handed a "no vote" from the impeachment vote in the House from Rep Dan Crenshaw as Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 25
Hong Kong protesters gesture toward mannequins they rearranged to make a protest gesture during a march in Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hong Kong protesters gesture toward mannequins they rearranged to make a protest gesture during a march in Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Hong Kong protesters gesture toward mannequins they rearranged to make a protest gesture during a march in Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 25
Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, named as the country's first prime minister, a role created by the new constitution, gestures during the ordinary session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, named as the country's first prime minister, a role created by the new constitution, gestures during the ordinary session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, named as the country's first prime minister, a role created by the new constitution, gestures during the ordinary session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 25
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
21 / 25
France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a child during the inauguration of the Agora "win win" in Koumassi, Abidjan, Ivory Coast December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a child during the inauguration of the Agora "win win" in Koumassi, Abidjan, Ivory Coast December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
France's President Emmanuel Macron holds a child during the inauguration of the Agora "win win" in Koumassi, Abidjan, Ivory Coast December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
22 / 25
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits British troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Tapa, Estonia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits British troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Tapa, Estonia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits British troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Tapa, Estonia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
23 / 25
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
24 / 25
A demonstrator throws fireworks at security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator throws fireworks at security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A demonstrator throws fireworks at security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 20 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 20 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 19 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast