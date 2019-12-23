Editor's Choice Pictures

People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the...more

People are silhouetted as they gather around Milan Rai's art installation "Lunatic", a replica of the Moon, as it is displayed at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. According to the artist the idea came as a response to today's individualistic society with the hope for many to find commonality. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

