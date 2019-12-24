Editor's Choice Pictures
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room for cats, which are ready to be adopted, at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belarusian students from cadet schools take part in a Christmas Ball in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A girl, who lives in polluted environment in a slum, carries a water bottle in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Palestinian children dressed as Santa Claus jump near the Israeli barrier during an anti-Israel protest, near Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A general view shows Rome's ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A priest blesses the "Fold 1", a folding smartphone that will be launched by the family of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/David Estrada
Relatives of one of the inmates killed during a fight between armed gangs at El Porvenir prison, react outside the morgue, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A general view of Vafa Shelter in the city of Hashtgerd, west of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Seals are seen at the site where a barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel sank at the La Predial dock of San Cristobal, the easternmost island of the Galapagos archipelago, in Ecuador. Courtesy of Parque Nacional Galapagos/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants from Central America, sent back to Mexico to wait for their asylum court hearing under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), take part in a traditional Mexican "posada" or holiday party at Casa del Migrante shelter in Ciudad Juarez,...more
Newly elected district councillors Lee Yue-Shun, Tat Cheng, Karrine Fu, Jason Chan, James Pui and Jocelyn Chau (L-R) pose for a photo at the water front in front of the Eastern District Council building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An ethnic Kayan hill tribe refugee girl, also known as long neck woman, poses at her tourist attraction village near Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Puppeteers rehearse Christmas nativity show at the Royal Toone Theatre in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants prepare themselves before a Christmas Ball in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian boy wearing a mask enjoys a ride in a park in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Norway's Rasmus Windingstad celebrates after finishing first place in the men's parallel giant slalom in Alta Badia, Val Badia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A fan of K-pop idol boy band BTS poses for photographs with cut-out of BTS at a pop-up store selling BTS goods in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People gather for the lighting of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa waves as he arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
