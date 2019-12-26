Editor's Choice Pictures

A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait...more

A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Close