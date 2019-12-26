Editor's Choice Pictures
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A still image of a screen shows a CCTV footage at the headquarters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny s Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK)/Handout via REUTERS TV
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait...more
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George taken in Norfolk earlier this year by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via...more
A cargo vessel that arrive at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A runner dressed as Santa Claus walks through the forest while joining the annual 'Roast Goose Digestion Run' aiming to burn the calories after holiday celebrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A girl reacts after she was administered with polio vaccine during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government demonstrators hold umbrellas as they protest amid tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Iraqi Christians gather around a fire as they attend a mass on Christmas Eve at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives toys to migrant children, who along with her parents are camping near the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the U.S., during a Christmas celebration, in Ciudad...more
Pope Francis waves as he delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Children slide down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Christmas toys and sculptures are seen in the abandoned Park Albanoel in the city of Itaguai, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on the floor outside the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Golovach/Handout via REUTERS
Tattoo artist Maram, 16, inks a demonstrator's back with artwork symbolizing the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A participant kisses the image of Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah on a banner as people gather outside the Palace of the People during the funeral of the late Algeria's military chief in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Leah Millis
