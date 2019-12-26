Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 26, 2019 | 7:36am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
1 / 24
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS

Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 24
A still image of a screen shows a CCTV footage at the headquarters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny s Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK)/Handout via REUTERS TV

A still image of a screen shows a CCTV footage at the headquarters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny s Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK)/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A still image of a screen shows a CCTV footage at the headquarters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny s Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK)/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
4 / 24
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick marks upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
5 / 24
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
6 / 24
An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George taken in Norfolk earlier this year by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George taken in Norfolk earlier this year by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George taken in Norfolk earlier this year by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
A cargo vessel that arrive at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A cargo vessel that arrive at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A cargo vessel that arrive at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 24
A runner dressed as Santa Claus walks through the forest while joining the annual 'Roast Goose Digestion Run' aiming to burn the calories after holiday celebrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

A runner dressed as Santa Claus walks through the forest while joining the annual 'Roast Goose Digestion Run' aiming to burn the calories after holiday celebrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
A runner dressed as Santa Claus walks through the forest while joining the annual 'Roast Goose Digestion Run' aiming to burn the calories after holiday celebrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
9 / 24
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
10 / 24
A girl reacts after she was administered with polio vaccine during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl reacts after she was administered with polio vaccine during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A girl reacts after she was administered with polio vaccine during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 24
Anti-government demonstrators hold umbrellas as they protest amid tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government demonstrators hold umbrellas as they protest amid tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Anti-government demonstrators hold umbrellas as they protest amid tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 24
Iraqi Christians gather around a fire as they attend a mass on Christmas Eve at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Iraqi Christians gather around a fire as they attend a mass on Christmas Eve at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Iraqi Christians gather around a fire as they attend a mass on Christmas Eve at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Close
13 / 24
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Close
14 / 24
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives toys to migrant children, who along with her parents are camping near the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the U.S., during a Christmas celebration, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man dressed as Santa Claus gives toys to migrant children, who along with her parents are camping near the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the U.S., during a Christmas celebration, in Ciudad...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives toys to migrant children, who along with her parents are camping near the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the U.S., during a Christmas celebration, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 24
Pope Francis waves as he delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis waves as he delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Pope Francis waves as he delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
17 / 24
Children slide down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Children slide down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Children slide down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
18 / 24
Christmas toys and sculptures are seen in the abandoned Park Albanoel in the city of Itaguai, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Christmas toys and sculptures are seen in the abandoned Park Albanoel in the city of Itaguai, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Christmas toys and sculptures are seen in the abandoned Park Albanoel in the city of Itaguai, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 24
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on the floor outside the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Golovach/Handout via REUTERS

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on the floor outside the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Golovach/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on the floor outside the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation during a police raid in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Golovach/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Tattoo artist Maram, 16, inks a demonstrator's back with artwork symbolizing the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Tattoo artist Maram, 16, inks a demonstrator's back with artwork symbolizing the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Tattoo artist Maram, 16, inks a demonstrator's back with artwork symbolizing the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
21 / 24
A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
22 / 24
A participant kisses the image of Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah on a banner as people gather outside the Palace of the People during the funeral of the late Algeria's military chief in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A participant kisses the image of Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah on a banner as people gather outside the Palace of the People during the funeral of the late Algeria's military chief in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A participant kisses the image of Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah on a banner as people gather outside the Palace of the People during the funeral of the late Algeria's military chief in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
23 / 24
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 24 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Dec 23 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 20 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Venice under water again

Venice under water again

Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.

A decade on earth captured from space

A decade on earth captured from space

Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.

Inside a Colorado survival camp

Inside a Colorado survival camp

A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast