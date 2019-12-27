Editor's Choice Pictures
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A child looks on after their shelter was burned after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Riot police retreat on an escalator after confronting anti-government protesters at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks through a subway tunnel between St Pancras International and King's Cross Station in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A man walks on a frost-covered railway track on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Tattoo artist Maram, 16, inks a demonstrator's back with artwork symbolizing the ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A male black rhino calf, which has not been named, is seen with his mother, Doppsee after its birth at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan. Kaiti Chritz/Potter Park Zoo/via REUTERS
A woman uses her mobile at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cargo vessel that arrived at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mehrban Akhtar, 20, blindfolded and buried up to his neck in sand during a solar eclipse, is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. Many Pakistanis believe that burying people with disabilities in sand during solar eclipse would bring...more
Snow drapes the iconic trees in the Joshua Tree National Park, in this still image taken from a video in Joshua Tree, California. REUTERS/Staff
A Chilean flag hangs off the remains of a house, after it was destroyed by fire, following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An activist takes part during a march to mark the 63rd month since the disappearance of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos students in the state of Guerrero, along the streets in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Women wearing special protective glasses observe the annular solar eclipse at mosque in Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS
A man reacts during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Shoppers look at shoes inside the Selfridges store on Oxford Street during Boxing Day sales in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona leaves after meeting Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A child sits on an installation of a rat, the Chinese zodiac sign for the next Lunar New Year, at the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Jesus Mendoza, 35, and his daughter Victoria Mendoza, 1, eat a meal at their farm in Jalpan de Serra, state of Queretaro, Mexico. About 1,500 families departed from the Texan border city of Laredo in a yearly caravan made up of Mexican migrants and...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami
(Warning: graphic content) December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.
'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Outrage against India's new citizenship law
India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Venice under water again
Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.