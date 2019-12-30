Editor's Choice Pictures
A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Members of the security forces hold a man dressed as the Joker during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Migrants rest after being rescued by the Spanish Coast Guard on the Chafarinas Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, and later taken by boat to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People watch confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds...more
Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot, candlesticks with nine branches as they mark Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ukrainian citizens, who were exchanged during a prisoners of war (POWs) swap between Ukraine and the separatist self-proclaimed republics, are seen inside an aircraft at Chuhuiv airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press...more
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A migrant carrying his daughter prays at the government-run Leona Vicario migrant shelter, temporarily closed by health authorities following a varicela outbreak between Central American migrants that have been sent by the U.S. government to wait out...more
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators carry flags and placards as they attend a protest rally, organized by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A participant attends Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
People enjoy Sunday evening on a carousel in the centre of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY...more
Tributes are seen outside the home of former singer George Michael after his sister, Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead on Christmas Day, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Volunteers dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden present a gift to a resident of a nursing home on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as part of the "Old Age for Joy" charity project, in the village of Sosnovskoye in Omsk region,...more
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, part of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
