Editor's Choice Pictures

Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

