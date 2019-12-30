Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 30, 2019 | 9:05am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 24
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
2 / 24
Members of the security forces hold a man dressed as the Joker during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of the security forces hold a man dressed as the Joker during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
Members of the security forces hold a man dressed as the Joker during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 24
Migrants rest after being rescued by the Spanish Coast Guard on the Chafarinas Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, and later taken by boat to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Migrants rest after being rescued by the Spanish Coast Guard on the Chafarinas Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, and later taken by boat to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Migrants rest after being rescued by the Spanish Coast Guard on the Chafarinas Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, and later taken by boat to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
4 / 24
Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 24
A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
A Somali man stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 24
People watch confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People watch confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People watch confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
7 / 24
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
9 / 24
Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot, candlesticks with nine branches as they mark Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot, candlesticks with nine branches as they mark Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot, candlesticks with nine branches as they mark Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 24
Ukrainian citizens, who were exchanged during a prisoners of war (POWs) swap between Ukraine and the separatist self-proclaimed republics, are seen inside an aircraft at Chuhuiv airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian citizens, who were exchanged during a prisoners of war (POWs) swap between Ukraine and the separatist self-proclaimed republics, are seen inside an aircraft at Chuhuiv airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Ukrainian citizens, who were exchanged during a prisoners of war (POWs) swap between Ukraine and the separatist self-proclaimed republics, are seen inside an aircraft at Chuhuiv airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 24
A migrant carrying his daughter prays at the government-run Leona Vicario migrant shelter, temporarily closed by health authorities following a varicela outbreak between Central American migrants that have been sent by the U.S. government to wait out their asylum court dates in Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant carrying his daughter prays at the government-run Leona Vicario migrant shelter, temporarily closed by health authorities following a varicela outbreak between Central American migrants that have been sent by the U.S. government to wait out...more

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
A migrant carrying his daughter prays at the government-run Leona Vicario migrant shelter, temporarily closed by health authorities following a varicela outbreak between Central American migrants that have been sent by the U.S. government to wait out their asylum court dates in Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 24
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 24
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
15 / 24
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 24
Demonstrators carry flags and placards as they attend a protest rally, organized by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Demonstrators carry flags and placards as they attend a protest rally, organized by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Demonstrators carry flags and placards as they attend a protest rally, organized by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
17 / 24
A participant attends Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

A participant attends Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A participant attends Rainbow Pride Walk, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Ranita Roy
Close
18 / 24
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
Close
19 / 24
People enjoy Sunday evening on a carousel in the centre of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People enjoy Sunday evening on a carousel in the centre of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People enjoy Sunday evening on a carousel in the centre of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
20 / 24
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 24
Tributes are seen outside the home of former singer George Michael after his sister, Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead on Christmas Day, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tributes are seen outside the home of former singer George Michael after his sister, Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead on Christmas Day, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
Tributes are seen outside the home of former singer George Michael after his sister, Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead on Christmas Day, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 24
Volunteers dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden present a gift to a resident of a nursing home on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as part of the "Old Age for Joy" charity project, in the village of Sosnovskoye in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Volunteers dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden present a gift to a resident of a nursing home on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as part of the "Old Age for Joy" charity project, in the village of Sosnovskoye in Omsk region,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Volunteers dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden present a gift to a resident of a nursing home on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as part of the "Old Age for Joy" charity project, in the village of Sosnovskoye in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
23 / 24
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, part of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, part of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, part of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 27 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 27 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 27 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

(Warning: graphic content) December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast