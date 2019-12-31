Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A demonstrator throws items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A demonstrator throws items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A dog named Yipyip greets Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dog named Yipyip greets Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A dog named Yipyip greets Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A hole left after an air strike is seen at headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A hole left after an air strike is seen at headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A hole left after an air strike is seen at headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man dips in icy water to strengthen his health during a festive event in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man dips in icy water to strengthen his health during a festive event in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A man dips in icy water to strengthen his health during a festive event in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Palestinian women wearing face veil, niqab, make Santa-themed Christmas toys in the northern Gaza Strip. Muslim women in the Palestinian Gaza Strip have been hand-crafting gifts for the approaching Orthodox Christmas as part of a project to empower a traditional community. Their Santa Claus dolls, toy Christmas trees and red-and-white puppets come into high demand over the holiday season in Gaza, Bethlehem and Italy. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian women wearing face veil, niqab, make Santa-themed Christmas toys in the northern Gaza Strip. Muslim women in the Palestinian Gaza Strip have been hand-crafting gifts for the approaching Orthodox Christmas as part of a project to empower a...more

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Palestinian women wearing face veil, niqab, make Santa-themed Christmas toys in the northern Gaza Strip. Muslim women in the Palestinian Gaza Strip have been hand-crafting gifts for the approaching Orthodox Christmas as part of a project to empower a traditional community. Their Santa Claus dolls, toy Christmas trees and red-and-white puppets come into high demand over the holiday season in Gaza, Bethlehem and Italy. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Activists take part in a demonstration, after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Activists take part in a demonstration, after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Activists take part in a demonstration, after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Anti-government demonstrators use the flashlights of their mobile phones as they take part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Anti-government demonstrators use the flashlights of their mobile phones as they take part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Anti-government demonstrators use the flashlights of their mobile phones as they take part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). KCNA via REUTERS
A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
New Year's Eve ball at the roof of One Times Square building is reflected in a puddle during the New Year's Eve Ball test, before the official New Year Celebration at Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

New Year's Eve ball at the roof of One Times Square building is reflected in a puddle during the New Year's Eve Ball test, before the official New Year Celebration at Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
New Year's Eve ball at the roof of One Times Square building is reflected in a puddle during the New Year's Eve Ball test, before the official New Year Celebration at Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's Eve on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's Eve on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's Eve on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS

A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Gurung girls wearing a traditional costume pose as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community's new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Gurung girls wearing a traditional costume pose as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community's new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Gurung girls wearing a traditional costume pose as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community's new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/Pool via REUTERS

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/Pool via REUTERS
A local train leaves the Pont Cardinet railway station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the Paris transport network (RATP) in Paris as French transportation workers strike continues for a 26th day against pension reform plans in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A local train leaves the Pont Cardinet railway station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the Paris transport network (RATP) in Paris as French transportation workers strike continues for a 26th day against pension reform plans in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A local train leaves the Pont Cardinet railway station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the Paris transport network (RATP) in Paris as French transportation workers strike continues for a 26th day against pension reform plans in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
