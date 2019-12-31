Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator throws items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A dog named Yipyip greets Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A hole left after an air strike is seen at headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. The small community preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds...more
A man dips in icy water to strengthen his health during a festive event in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Palestinian women wearing face veil, niqab, make Santa-themed Christmas toys in the northern Gaza Strip. Muslim women in the Palestinian Gaza Strip have been hand-crafting gifts for the approaching Orthodox Christmas as part of a project to empower a...more
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Activists take part in a demonstration, after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Anti-government demonstrators use the flashlights of their mobile phones as they take part in a protest in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). KCNA via REUTERS
A man feeds seagulls as he stands on the banks of the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
New Year's Eve ball at the roof of One Times Square building is reflected in a puddle during the New Year's Eve Ball test, before the official New Year Celebration at Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's Eve on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of Iraqi security forces is seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five people attending a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, while they were celebrating Hanukkah, in Brooklyn, New York...more
Gurung girls wearing a traditional costume pose as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community's new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/Pool via REUTERS
A local train leaves the Pont Cardinet railway station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the Paris transport network (RATP) in Paris as French transportation workers strike continues for a 26th day against pension reform plans in...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi protesters attack U.S. embassy
Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas.
Ringing in 2020
Revelers around the world celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2020.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Hong Kong in turmoil
The Chinese-ruled city has been roiled by more than six months of anti-government demonstrations, which began as protests against a hugely unpopular extradition bill in June and have broadened into calls for more democracy.
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid months of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York
An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.
Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah
As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.