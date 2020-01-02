Editor's Choice Pictures
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia. AAP Image/News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards/via REUTERS
A person dressed in a costume of anime character Doraemon attends an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Army soldiers keep watch on the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq. DoD/Lt. Col. Adrian Weale/Handout via REUTERS
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Orthodox Jews take part in the 13th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New...more
A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Kashima Antlers' goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae during the match against Vissel Kobe at the Emperor's Cup soccer final, a Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event, at National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A U.S. Army paratroopers of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, help one another prepare for their departure aboard a C-17 transport aircraft leaving...more
People run into the Atlantic ocean during the annual Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People perform a dragon dance to mark the New Year on Shougang Bridge in Beijing, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, seated third from left, and Empress Masako, seated third from right, pose with their family members for a family photo session for the New Year, at their residence in Tokyo. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via...more
The sky is lit in a display of fireworks during New Year celebrations at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A satellite image of the Batemans Bay shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA/Handout via REUTERS
Protesters and militia fighters carry the logo of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A demonstrator listens to a speaker during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Revelers dress up to celebrate the New Year in Coin, near Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
"Caramelized" snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand. Social media/via REUTERS
A boy collects materials from waste dumped in the bank of Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A baby is evacuated by a rescue team using an inflatable boat after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal/ via REUTERS
An Afghan man holds an umbrella as he walks during a snowy day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
West Ham United's Mark Noble and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke take a tumble during a match at London Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Palestinian man rides a horse on a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
