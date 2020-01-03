Editor's Choice Pictures
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
People observe a protest against a new citizenship law from a bus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A general view shows a building with an anti U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
French gendarmes evacuate demonstrators who sit on the road and block full tanker trucks in front of the French oil giant Total refinery in Donges, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Country Fire Service (CFS) members put out a fire which reached hay bales on a property at Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills, Australia. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes/via REUTERS
Polar bears play in the water in Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
People visit a snow sculpture prepared for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen following the signing of a deal with Greece and Cyprus to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece....more
A zookeeper interacts with camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bushfire evacuees are transported by landing craft to MV Sycamore at Mallacoota, Australia. AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence, Shane Cameron/via REUTERS
Pedestrians cross the street at Central district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton, who died fighting wildfires, at Keaton's funeral in Buxton, New South Wales, Australia. NSW RURAL FIRE...more
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang plays basketball with staff and students at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A rescue team searches for missing military officers, after a Black Hawk helicopter made a forced landing at a mountainous area near Taipei, Taiwan. Yilan County Fire Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
"Caramelized" snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand. Social media/via REUTERS
A Somali woman wears a white band on her head as she participates in a protest against al-Shabaab militia over the car bomb explosion at the Afgoye junction, outside the General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A campaign sign reading "Any Functioning Adult 2020" stands in a snow-covered yard in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Head of People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz leaves after his meeting with Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and the head of the Green Party Werner Kogler at the presidential office in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fire clouds are formed over the mountain range near Bredbo, New South Wale, Australia. LIFES.A.BREEZE via REUTERS
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A jogger runs beside ice-covered trees near Albispass mountain pass, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The sun sets over the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
