Editor's Choice Pictures

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz, Iran. Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Brad Pitt poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
National Guard officers try to stop Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, from entering Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow arrive at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A man covers his face as people take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for The Farewell at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Andrew Kwok returns home from fishing to his farmhouse in Lok Ma Chau village in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BIlly Porter arrives at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official President's website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
The waxing gibbous moon is seen behind a sculpture of a horse on top of a carousel at a Christmas fair in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for Fleabag at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The statue of soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen sawn down and destroyed, at the square next to football arena in Malmo, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A model presents a creation during the Edward Crutchley catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens Spring/Summer 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A red fox sits in a field in Hook Mountain State Park above Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A shortwave infrared image shows fires burning in a forest near Lake Eucumbene in Kosciuszko national park, New South Wales, Australia. 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
