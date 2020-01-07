Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2020 | 7:20am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 26
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III
Close
2 / 26
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 26
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 26
A shop is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

A shop is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A shop is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz
Close
5 / 26
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
6 / 26
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official President's website/via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official President's website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official President's website/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 26
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 26
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 26
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 26
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
11 / 26
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 26
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz, Iran. Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA via REUTERS

People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz, Iran. Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz, Iran. Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA via REUTERS
Close
13 / 26
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 26
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
15 / 26
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
16 / 26
Models present creations during the Feng Cheng Wang catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models present creations during the Feng Cheng Wang catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Models present creations during the Feng Cheng Wang catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 26
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
18 / 26
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
19 / 26
Firefighters stand on a crane as they check a partially-collapsed building in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Firefighters stand on a crane as they check a partially-collapsed building in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Firefighters stand on a crane as they check a partially-collapsed building in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
20 / 26
National Guard officers try to stop Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, from entering Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

National Guard officers try to stop Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, from entering Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
National Guard officers try to stop Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, from entering Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
21 / 26
A man covers his face as people take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man covers his face as people take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A man covers his face as people take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 26
Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
23 / 26
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
24 / 26
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
25 / 26
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 06 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 03 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 03 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as half a billion animals, including pets and livestock, may have been killed in Australia's wildfires, according to experts, with potentially hundreds of thousands of injured and displaced native wildlife.

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Fires have ravaged more than 19 million acres of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria.

Epiphany Day celebrations

Epiphany Day celebrations

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani

Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani

Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges at a jury trial beginning this week in New York.

Attack on student protesters at Indian university

Attack on student protesters at Indian university

Masked men attacked student protesters with sticks and rods at Jawaharlal Nehru University, a campus long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, as students nationwide lead a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is seen as discriminating against Muslims.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast