Editor's Choice Pictures
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS
A shop is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. Official President's website/via REUTERS
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Greek Orthodox men help a faithful who fainted after jumping into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz, Iran. Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA via REUTERS
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Models present creations during the Feng Cheng Wang catwalk show at London Fashion Week Mens in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Firefighters stand on a crane as they check a partially-collapsed building in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
National Guard officers try to stop Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, from entering Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man covers his face as people take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation center in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
