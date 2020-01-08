Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Passengers' bodies in plastic bags are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to the New York Criminal Court after a break for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Charlotte O'Dwyer, the daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, with Andrew's wife Melissa, receives her father's helmet after being presented with her father's service medal by RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons during the funeral for Andrew O'Dwyer at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Horsley Park, Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes off his coat onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A dog visits the burnt out property of its owner's family member in Kia, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
What is said to be missiles are seen in the night sky, after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces. Iran Press/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
The White House is seen reflected in a puddle following the reports of Iran's missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Snow falls during a storm at the Iwo Jima Memorial site in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft, from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings, form up in an 'elephant walk' during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshaw

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A man, part of a group of trained Santa Clauses from various countries, wears a Santa Claus-themed bathing suit as he floats in the Dead Sea, at Neve Midbar beach in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in Damascus, Syria. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock wears Union Jack socks as he leaves with Britain's Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans after a cabinet meeting on Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A dead koala is seen after bushfires swept through on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car, inspired by the Avatar movies, is unveiled at a Daimler keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A man looks at a shattered glass window of a shop, caused by a missile launched by Iran on the U.S.-led coalition forces, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
