Editor's Choice Pictures
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian missile strike. Planet/via REUTERS
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People celebrate after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Merchandise lies scattered throughout a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
President Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A dog visits the burnt out property of its owner's family member in Kia, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to the New York Criminal Court after a break for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Charlotte O'Dwyer, the daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, with Andrew's wife Melissa, receives her father's helmet after being presented with her father's service medal by RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons during the funeral...more
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes off his coat onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man, part of a group of trained Santa Clauses from various countries, wears a Santa Claus-themed bathing suit as he floats in the Dead Sea, at Neve Midbar beach in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in Damascus, Syria. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin
U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft, from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings, form up in an 'elephant walk' during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshaw
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car, inspired by the Avatar movies, is unveiled at a Daimler keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
