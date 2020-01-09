Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian missile strike. Planet/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People celebrate after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Merchandise lies scattered throughout a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
President Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A dog visits the burnt out property of its owner's family member in Kia, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to the New York Criminal Court after a break for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Charlotte O'Dwyer, the daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, with Andrew's wife Melissa, receives her father's helmet after being presented with her father's service medal by RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons during the funeral for Andrew O'Dwyer at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Horsley Park, Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/POOL

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes off his coat onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A man, part of a group of trained Santa Clauses from various countries, wears a Santa Claus-themed bathing suit as he floats in the Dead Sea, at Neve Midbar beach in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in Damascus, Syria. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft, from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings, form up in an 'elephant walk' during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshaw

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car, inspired by the Avatar movies, is unveiled at a Daimler keynote address during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Penguins, that are brought to an outdoor area for an event, walk on snow during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, near the Harbin Polarland aquarium in Heilongjiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
