Editor's Choice Pictures

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
A burnt paw of a brushtail possum is pictured as it is nursed by WIRES volunteers in Merimbula, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Israeli soldiers from the Givati Brigade take part in a training session on the shore of the Mediterranean sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao are pictured as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Photographs of student victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which crashed in Iran are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch, limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Police officers keep watch at the crime scene where a Mexican asylum-seeker slit his own throat after being denied entry into the United States, at the PharrDReynosa International Bridge between the Mexican border city of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas, as pictured in Reynosa, Mexico. REUTERS/Jesus Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A chameleon is seen on washed-up river cane on a beach along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as heavy rainfalls hit Israel, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes during the 36th consecutive day of strike against the French government's pensions reform plans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which crashed in Iran, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev that crashed shortly after takeoff, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A former air-raid shelter built by the Japanese army during World War II stands close to Tainan airport in Tainan, Taiwan. After the Kuomintang government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, they used the old structure and built the top area for soldiers to guard the sky because of the close proximity to Tainan airport. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Elvis impersonator Anthony Fenech checks himself before boarding the Elvis Express, bound for Parkes for the Elvis festival, at Central Station in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People gather in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
A demonstrator faces off with French gendarmes during a demonstration by French labor union members and workers on strike in Nantes during the 36th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
A baby pygmy hippo born in captivity swims while is displayed for the first time to the public at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Demonstrators carry placards and shout slogans during a protest march against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Australia's Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios celebrate winning their Quarter Final doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury as they look on dejected at the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Students offer prayers after taking a holy bath during a ceremony organized to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
