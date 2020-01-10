Editor's Choice Pictures
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A burnt paw of a brushtail possum is pictured as it is nursed by WIRES volunteers in Merimbula, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Israeli soldiers from the Givati Brigade take part in a training session on the shore of the Mediterranean sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao are pictured as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Photographs of student victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which crashed in Iran are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch, limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Police officers keep watch at the crime scene where a Mexican asylum-seeker slit his own throat after being denied entry into the United States, at the PharrDReynosa International Bridge between the Mexican border city of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas, as...more
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A chameleon is seen on washed-up river cane on a beach along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as heavy rainfalls hit Israel, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes during the 36th consecutive day of strike against the French government's pensions reform plans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which crashed in Iran, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev that crashed shortly after takeoff, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A former air-raid shelter built by the Japanese army during World War II stands close to Tainan airport in Tainan, Taiwan. After the Kuomintang government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, they used the old...more
Elvis impersonator Anthony Fenech checks himself before boarding the Elvis Express, bound for Parkes for the Elvis festival, at Central Station in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
People gather in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator faces off with French gendarmes during a demonstration by French labor union members and workers on strike in Nantes during the 36th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans in France....more
A baby pygmy hippo born in captivity swims while is displayed for the first time to the public at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators carry placards and shout slogans during a protest march against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Australia's Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios celebrate winning their Quarter Final doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury as they look on dejected at the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Students offer prayers after taking a holy bath during a ceremony organized to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Childhood photos of Prince Harry
Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.
Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ
Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics in the Philippines thronged around a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers, praying for good health and economic success in the new year.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Photos of the week
Our top news photography from the past week.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq
Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Best of CES
Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.