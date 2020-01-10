Editor's Choice Pictures

A former air-raid shelter built by the Japanese army during World War II stands close to Tainan airport in Tainan, Taiwan. After the Kuomintang government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, they used the old...more

A former air-raid shelter built by the Japanese army during World War II stands close to Tainan airport in Tainan, Taiwan. After the Kuomintang government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, they used the old structure and built the top area for soldiers to guard the sky because of the close proximity to Tainan airport. REUTERS/Ann Wang

