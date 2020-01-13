Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2020 | 8:05am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
1 / 24
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the win over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the win over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the win over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 24
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 24
A man holds an ice brick after praying in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holds an ice brick after praying in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A man holds an ice brick after praying in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 24
Thousands of Muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Thousands of Muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Thousands of Muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 24
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers against the French government's pension reform plans, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers against the French government's pension reform plans, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers against the French government's pension reform plans, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 24
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral, destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral, destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral, destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Close
7 / 24
A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 24
A woman holds a picture of newlyweds, victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane flight PS 752, as people gather to show their sympathy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A woman holds a picture of newlyweds, victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane flight PS 752, as people gather to show their sympathy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
A woman holds a picture of newlyweds, victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane flight PS 752, as people gather to show their sympathy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Close
9 / 24
The full moon is seen rising behind a street light during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The full moon is seen rising behind a street light during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
The full moon is seen rising behind a street light during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 24
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
11 / 24
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators wave a Chile flag in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 24
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool via REUTERS

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
14 / 24
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes the field to face the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes the field to face the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes the field to face the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 24
Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Nikola Cacic and captain Nenad Zimonjic celebrate after winning the ATP Cup in Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Nikola Cacic and captain Nenad Zimonjic celebrate after winning the ATP Cup in Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Nikola Cacic and captain Nenad Zimonjic celebrate after winning the ATP Cup in Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 24
The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 24
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
19 / 24
People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 24
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani
Close
21 / 24
San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell goes to the basket defended by Boise State Broncos center Robin Jorch and forward Abu Kigab in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell goes to the basket defended by Boise State Broncos center Robin Jorch and forward Abu Kigab in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell goes to the basket defended by Boise State Broncos center Robin Jorch and forward Abu Kigab in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 24
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 24
The summit station of Mount Calmut is seen at the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun in the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The summit station of Mount Calmut is seen at the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun in the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
The summit station of Mount Calmut is seen at the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun in the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Jan 10 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 10 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 09 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital

Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital

Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Scenes from the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City and London's 'No Trousers Tube Ride'.

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

A Ukraine International Airlines plane was downed minutes after taking off from Tehran bound for Kiev, killing all 176 aboard, many of whom were Iranians with dual citizenship and 57 holders of Canadian passports.

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Ten years after devastating quake, Haitians struggle to survive

Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. It lasted just 35 seconds, but its scars are still visible.

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.

Climate protests around the world amid Australian wildfires

Climate protests around the world amid Australian wildfires

Thousands of people from London to Sydney took to the streets to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravaged Australia after months of destruction and at least 27 deaths.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast