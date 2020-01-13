Editor's Choice Pictures
An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after the win over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man holds an ice brick after praying in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Thousands of Muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers against the French government's pension reform plans, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral, destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman holds a picture of newlyweds, victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane flight PS 752, as people gather to show their sympathy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
The full moon is seen rising behind a street light during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool via REUTERS
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes the field to face the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Nikola Cacic and captain Nenad Zimonjic celebrate after winning the ATP Cup in Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani
San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell goes to the basket defended by Boise State Broncos center Robin Jorch and forward Abu Kigab in San Diego. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The summit station of Mount Calmut is seen at the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun in the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.