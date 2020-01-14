Editor's Choice Pictures
LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan celebrates after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/John Davison
An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with a supporter after a campaign town hall meeting in Winterset, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents look at the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Clemson Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry walks off the field after losing to the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man holds an ice brick after praying in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify his soul and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holds a picture of newlyweds, victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane flight PS 752, as people gather to show their sympathy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral, destroyed in the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Joker" at the Critic's Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thousands of Muslims return home on an overcrowded train, after attending the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after Haj, in Tongi, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers against the French government's pension reform plans, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A soldier patrols the Mormon community in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Zendaya arrives at the Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag in front of a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane which was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The summit station of Mount Calmut is seen at the SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun in the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
