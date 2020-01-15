Editor's Choice Pictures
Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to a mixture of road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia. AAP...more
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People attend a wedding ceremony as the Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/via REUTERS
Riot police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A helicopter hovers overhead as a specialist team of remote-area firefighters and parks staff inspect the endangered Wollemi Pines for bushfire damage at Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
A supporter wears a Trump 2020 hat as President Trump holds a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students walk around, instead of across, U.S. and Israeli flags at the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Iran. Courtesy of @MAMLEKATE/via REUTERS
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Joe Biden greeets Bernie Sanders as they take the stage for the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children play at a village ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhoukou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man walks carrying sacks with goods next to remains of a fire in a market of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
President Trump boards Air Force One on a foggy evening as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei walks after being sworn in, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with a supporter after a campaign town hall meeting in Winterset, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents look at the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/John Davison
Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
