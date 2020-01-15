Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to a mixture of road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Darren England

Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People attend a wedding ceremony as the Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/via REUTERS

Riot police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A helicopter hovers overhead as a specialist team of remote-area firefighters and parks staff inspect the endangered Wollemi Pines for bushfire damage at Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS

A supporter wears a Trump 2020 hat as President Trump holds a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Students walk around, instead of across, U.S. and Israeli flags at the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Iran. Courtesy of @MAMLEKATE/via REUTERS

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Joe Biden greeets Bernie Sanders as they take the stage for the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Children play at a village ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhoukou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man walks carrying sacks with goods next to remains of a fire in a market of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

An injured sulphur-crested cockatoo walks through the burnt ground of Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

President Trump boards Air Force One on a foggy evening as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People jump between trains, who has come to attend at the final prayer of Bishwa Ijtema, on outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei walks after being sworn in, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with a supporter after a campaign town hall meeting in Winterset, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Residents look at the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Members of Delhi Police stretch before the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/John Davison

Pope Francis baptises a baby during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

The Changing of the Guard ceremony heads down The Mall in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

