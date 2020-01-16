Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. Russia's government unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
President Trump stands Chinese Vice Premier Liu He after signing 'phase one' of the U.S.-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Migrants from Afghanistan warm themselves next to a fire following their arrival on a dinghy in a rocky beach near the village of Kalo Limani on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 29,000 hat on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to a mixture of road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Darren England

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A man walks with sacks of goods next to the remains of a fire in a market of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
The Qatar Air Force aerobatic display team performs during the opening of the 2020 Kuwait Aviation Exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait. REUTERS/Assad Hani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which was shot down in Iran, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge help make kulfi milkshakes at MyLahore restaurant in Bradford, Britain, in their first public appearance since an announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that they wished to step back from royal duties. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is surrounded by the House impeachment managers and committee chairs as she signs the two articles of impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump before sending them over to the U.S. Senate during an engrossment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A model presents a creation by Obectra during Berlin Fashion Week. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival, which is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai town, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn pose for a picture after an exclusive interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
An electronic screen, installed on the facade of a business center, shows an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a quote from his annual address to the Federal Assembly, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A man covers himself with a blanket as he sits in the sun at a camp for internally displaced people in Khamir of the northwestern province of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
An indigenous man of Enawene-nawe tribe is pictured during a four-day pow wow in Piaracu village, in Xingu Indigenous Park, near Sao Jose do Xingu, Mato Grosso state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
The city skyline is seen shrouded by haze from bushfires during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park. AAP Image/Michael Dodge/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
