Editor's Choice Pictures

A firefighter's suit hangs on the fence of a property next to a sign that reads "Thanks guys" in the town of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A rider goes through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Protestors lay a banner calling for the removal of President Trump inside of the Russell Senate Office Building during a demonstration on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Britain's Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
House impeachment managers walk through the Ohio Clock Corridor as they arrive for the procedural start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Australian surfer David Ford, 62, stands next to a burnt shed where he kept his vintage surfboard collection that was destroyed in the recent bushfires, in Lake Conjola, Australia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Stringer
Model Gigi Hadid arrives for jury duty at the New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen attend the news conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS
Extinction Rebellion members perform as they demonstrate over Australia's bushfires crisis in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Honey-colored giant teddy bears are seen near French police during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Grafton Thomas, accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah gathering in Monsey, New York, is seen in Rockland County Court in New City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iraqi women wave colored smoke candles during the festival of colors, in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The Qatar Air Force aerobatic display team performs during the opening of the 2020 Kuwait Aviation Exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait. REUTERS/Assad Hani
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A Swiss Airbuss A321 and Patrouille Suisse during a display at the FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A youth, 17, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migrants from Afghanistan warm themselves next to a fire following their arrival on a dinghy in a rocky beach near the village of Kalo Limani on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 29,000 hat on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which was shot down in Iran, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival, which is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai town, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
