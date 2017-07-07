Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian protesters run for cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the Libyan army's special forces celebrate after the liberation of Islamist militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A woman rides a horse as the pack of Tour de France riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Chinese officials check the body of a suspect of telecom fraud before being deported to China, at the International Airport of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Stringer
Cosplay fans take a selfie at the China International Comics Games Expo in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Displaced children play among the bed sheets which divide one family from another, at an evacuation centre outside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
A young skim boarder heads in from the water in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pays his respects at the Hyde Park memorial on the anniversary of the 7/7 attacks in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A woman from El Salvador, requesting to be identified only as "E" for her family's safety, is embraced by a family friend before leaving Vive La Casa shelter by taxi with her daughters to file a refugee claim at the Canadian border, in Buffalo, New...more
A man jumps over a campfire during a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, in Kiev, Ukraine. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and...more
