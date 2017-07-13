Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponified of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco which were found in 2010 in a mass grave around the area known as La...more

Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponified of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco which were found in 2010 in a mass grave around the area known as La Pedraja, at a laboratory in Verin, Spain, June 9, 2017. Picture taken June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

