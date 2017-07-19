Edition:
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Live Water" in the village of Modra, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Live Water" in the village of Modra, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS

Rescue workers drag damaged cars out of debris and mud after a flood in Yongji, Jilin province, China. CNS/Yang Zaixin via REUTERS
Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team North Korea practice synchro under coach supervision at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias
All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

All-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics as they were originally denied entry into the U.S. but participate after President Trump intervened, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Don Damond is comforted by his son Zach Damond as he speaks to the media about his fiance, Justine Damond who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Firefighters spray water to extinguish a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency shows a man appearing to be an Islamic State militant firing a weapon, said to be in Raqqa, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool

A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine in 2014 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Remko de Waal/Pool
A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local resident sits in his house, which was damaged by a recent shelling, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Projektil Medialable creative director Roman Beranek looks on a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
