Team Ukraine competes in women's team free synchro preliminary at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Palestinian boy Mohammad Shanty, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, sits next to his mother after receiving oxygen therapy during a power cut in their family house, which is equipped with a backup battery-powered system, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Belgian researcher Jeroen Schuermans holds a human brain, part of a collection of more than 3,000 brains that could provide insight into psychiatric diseases, at the psychiatric hospital in Duffel, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A two-month-old unnamed male baby elephant chases a bird at the Africam Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Palestinian men stand inside Jerusalem's Old City next to the Lion's Gate. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ming-Wen (L) scuffles with opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Yu-Jen (R) during budget meeting for the infrastructure development program, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan....more
A municipal worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A journalist takes a photograph of a South Korean soldier standing guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars as he watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
People protest against the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman cries as she holds up a portrait of a victim of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center as they gather to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina....more
A child looks at fish as he stands inside an underwater tunnel at the botanical and freshwater exposition "Live Water" in the village of Modra, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Israeli border police clash with Palestinian men during scuffles that erupted after Palestinians held evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017" exercise, at Bezmer airfield, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya...more
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Two men fish on rocks during the sunset in Baleal near Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Callista Gingrich takes her seat for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss in part her nomination as President Donald Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, on Capitol Hill. Also pictured are State Department...more
Bright flames seen on a road in Mariposa County, California in this picture obtained from social media. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Social Media Website /via REUTERS
Demonstrators shout slogans at an avenue blockade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Wildfire evacuees from Williams Lake, Daniel and Hailey stand with their grandfather while in line for food outside of the evacuation centre in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Workers remove letters from the "TRUMP" sign on top of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, after the project's new owner JCF Capital ULC reached a deal in June with Trump Hotels to buy out its management contracts, in downtown Toronto, Ontario....more
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man stands on a mountain summit as he looks over the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
