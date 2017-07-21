Edition:
Fri Jul 21, 2017

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool

O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John McCain (R-AZ), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John McCain (R-AZ), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 20 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 19 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 18 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

