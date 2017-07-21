Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A demonstrator faces off with a member of the riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
O.J. Simpson reacts during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. REUTERS/Jason Bean/Pool
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Wenwen Jiang and Tingting Jiang of China compete in synchro during the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Palestinian boys stand next to Hamas militants as they take part in a military show against Israel's newly-installed security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
President Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from Game of Thrones, attends the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Special olympics athletes Esraa Gamal and Alaa Abdelaziz train with snowshoes on a beach in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Weaver birds build a nest on a bamboo tree in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (L) wipes his eyes as he takes the lectern, flanked by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) (R), to talk about possible legislation for so-called "dreamer" immigrant children as well as the health of his friend Senator John...more
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
