Mon Sep 11, 2017

Librarian Lisette Canals sits at the entrance of her home with her dog next to Cuban flags hung up to dry after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and a blackout, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Smoke is seen on Myanmar's side of border as an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing everything, but God is going to take care of us no matter what. Just live and love," said Cochran. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista leaves the Federal Police headquarters after losing immunity from prosecution amid a corruption scandal, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Wrecked boats that have come ashore are pictured in Coconut Grove following Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets supporters in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 12, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/Alberto PIZZOLI/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being announced as the winner of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A collapsed construction crane is seen in Downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A car is seen submerged following floods in Livorno, Italy. REUTERS/Leonardo Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A reveller is tossed in the air during the 6th annual "Day of Colours" in Thermi, near the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Sloane Stephens of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Madison Keys of the United States in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A woman with a poster of a person who went missing during former General Augusto Pinochet's regime is seen inside a cemetery during a rally by anniversary of the 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Fashion week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where New York Fashion Week shows are held in Manhattan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A football fan cheers on his team as he attends the Houston Texans NFL football game following the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain�s Yuri Berchiche in Ligue 1 action with FC Metz' Nolan Roux. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Usman ibn Affan, one of the companions of Mohammed, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A tightrope walker performs on a rope above the Old Harbour, with the Major Cathedral in the background, during a sport event as part of Marseille's nomination as 2017 European Capital of Sport in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
A resident walks on the debris of a house destroyed in an earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A man sits on a life guard tower as the wind blows at the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Sporting Gijon fans hold flares during clashes with police before the Sporting Gijon vs Real Oviedo Spanish second division football match in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attend a Jubilee Party campaign rally at Uhuru park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Force's honour guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as "dirty" as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
