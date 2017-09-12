Editors Choice Pictures
Librarian Lisette Canals sits at the entrance of her home with her dog next to Cuban flags hung up to dry after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and a blackout, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Smoke is seen on Myanmar's side of border as an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing...more
Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista leaves the Federal Police headquarters after losing immunity from prosecution amid a corruption scandal, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Wrecked boats that have come ashore are pictured in Coconut Grove following Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets supporters in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 12, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/Alberto...more
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ammar Hammasho from Syria who lives in Cyprus kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being announced as the winner of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A collapsed construction crane is seen in Downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A car is seen submerged following floods in Livorno, Italy. REUTERS/Leonardo Bianchi
A reveller is tossed in the air during the 6th annual "Day of Colours" in Thermi, near the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Sloane Stephens of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Madison Keys of the United States in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman with a poster of a person who went missing during former General Augusto Pinochet's regime is seen inside a cemetery during a rally by anniversary of the 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Fashion week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where New York Fashion Week shows are held in Manhattan. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A football fan cheers on his team as he attends the Houston Texans NFL football game following the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paris Saint-Germain�s Yuri Berchiche in Ligue 1 action with FC Metz' Nolan Roux. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of the Islamic prophet Mohammed, during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Usman ibn Affan, one of the companions of Mohammed, at the Hazratbal Shrine in...more
A tightrope walker performs on a rope above the Old Harbour, with the Major Cathedral in the background, during a sport event as part of Marseille's nomination as 2017 European Capital of Sport in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A resident walks on the debris of a house destroyed in an earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man sits on a life guard tower as the wind blows at the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sporting Gijon fans hold flares during clashes with police before the Sporting Gijon vs Real Oviedo Spanish second division football match in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attend a Jubilee Party campaign rally at Uhuru park in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Force's honour guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Revellers covered in paint take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Guadix, southern Spain. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. Cascamorras refers...more
