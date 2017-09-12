Edition:
People watch the Tribute in Light installation illuminated over lower Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn, marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Librarian Lisette Canals sits at the entrance of her home with her dog next to Cuban flags hung up to dry after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and a blackout, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Wrecked boats that have come ashore are pictured in Coconut Grove following Hurricane Irma in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Maritza Garrido Lecca, a ballet dancer who hid Abimael Guzman, former leader of Shining Path in her apartment in the 1990s, is freed from prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Passengers are seen inside a tram in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A man walks back home in the darkness as many areas of Miami still without electricity after Hurricane Irma strikes Florida, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the 9/11 observance at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Smoke is seen on Myanmar's side of border as an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People climb trees to watch the body of Dawood Illahi Khan, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in an encounter with the Indian security forces, being taken away for burial in Hawoorah village in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring their second goal against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Fashion week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where New York Fashion Week shows are held in Manhattan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Residents wade and ride on pedicabs along a partially flooded road, in Las Pinas Metro Manila as a storm sweeps across the main Luzon island, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
People collect water from a broken tube after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and a blackout in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Mechanic Sebastian Ramirez pours new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Ramirez has worked on more than 100 flooded vehicles since the storm, but always tells the automobile owners that he can't guarantee how long the vehicle will run if he's able to fix the immediate problem. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
The Proton-M booster blasts off with the Spanish Hispasat�s Amazonas 5 communication satellite at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing everything, but God is going to take care of us no matter what. Just live and love," said Cochran. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
An NYPD officer pauses at the edge of the reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during ceremonies marking the 16th anniversary of the attacks in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high profile runway shows poses during a shoot at a studio in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Australian artist Scott Marsh completes a mural artwork featuring the likeness of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott marrying himself in a wedding dress in the Sydney suburb of Redfern, Australia. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets supporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People rest at a glass dome with a greenhouse (or "Glass bark") at the newly opened Zaryadye Park off Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Jon and Pamela Shaffer's 1984 wedding album is seen infested with mold in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston, Texas. "It's hard to let go of these things, just pack stuff up and hope for the best," said Pamela. The Shaffer's home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
