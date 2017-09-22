Editor's Choice Pictures
An aerial view shows the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. general assembly. KCNA via REUTERS
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in...more
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Kurdish ride horses during a march supporting the upcoming referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A model displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Plain-clothes policemen arrest a man during a demonstration against the government's labor reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters burn a cube effigy with a face of President Rodrigo Duterte during a National Day of Protest outside the presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Boris Johnson, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Turkish tanks maneuver during a military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border in Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man in "Red Army" garb hits the pavement during a simulated attack during a re-staging of part of the Long March in Jinggangshan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Apple fan Shoko Kimura (C), who has been waiting in line to purchase new Apple Watch, reacts with Apple Store staff as she enters the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Office workers exercise during their lunch break at a park in central Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Top model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS
