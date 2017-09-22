Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 22, 2017 | 10:35am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

An aerial view shows the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
An aerial view shows the R257 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 24
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. general assembly. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. general assembly. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. general assembly. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 24
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 24
Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in...more

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Jared Stein (L) and Daniel Levitch (R) blow the shofar as Gillian Levitch, 4, watches at a Tashlich ceremony, a Rosh Hashanah ritual to symbolically cast away sins, during the Nashuva Spiritual Community Jewish New Year celebration on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 24
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 24
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Rohingya refugees swim in a river running through a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 24
Kurdish ride horses during a march supporting the upcoming referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Kurdish ride horses during a march supporting the upcoming referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Kurdish ride horses during a march supporting the upcoming referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 24
A model displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A model displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 24
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 24
Plain-clothes policemen arrest a man during a demonstration against the government's labor reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Plain-clothes policemen arrest a man during a demonstration against the government's labor reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Plain-clothes policemen arrest a man during a demonstration against the government's labor reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 24
Protesters burn a cube effigy with a face of President Rodrigo Duterte during a National Day of Protest outside the presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Protesters burn a cube effigy with a face of President Rodrigo Duterte during a National Day of Protest outside the presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Protesters burn a cube effigy with a face of President Rodrigo Duterte during a National Day of Protest outside the presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 24
Boris Johnson, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Boris Johnson, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Boris Johnson, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 24
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 24
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 24
Turkish tanks maneuver during a military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border in Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish tanks maneuver during a military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border in Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Turkish tanks maneuver during a military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border in Silopi, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 24
A man in "Red Army" garb hits the pavement during a simulated attack during a re-staging of part of the Long March in Jinggangshan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man in "Red Army" garb hits the pavement during a simulated attack during a re-staging of part of the Long March in Jinggangshan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A man in "Red Army" garb hits the pavement during a simulated attack during a re-staging of part of the Long March in Jinggangshan. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 24
Apple fan Shoko Kimura (C), who has been waiting in line to purchase new Apple Watch, reacts with Apple Store staff as she enters the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Apple fan Shoko Kimura (C), who has been waiting in line to purchase new Apple Watch, reacts with Apple Store staff as she enters the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Apple fan Shoko Kimura (C), who has been waiting in line to purchase new Apple Watch, reacts with Apple Store staff as she enters the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 24
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 24
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 24
Firefighters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Firefighters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Firefighters stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 24
Office workers exercise during their lunch break at a park in central Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Office workers exercise during their lunch break at a park in central Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Office workers exercise during their lunch break at a park in central Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 24
Top model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Top model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Top model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
23 / 24
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS

A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 21 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 20 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 19 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast