A collapsed road is seen following torrential rain caused by typhoon Lan in Kishiwada, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Damaged houses and buildings are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside the war-torn area in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Children play in the light of a flashlight at a school turned shelter, after their home was destroyed when Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
People wave Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration organised by Catalan pro-independence movements ANC (Catalan National Assembly) and Omnium Cutural, following the imprisonment of their two leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room with champagne after game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Producer Angelina Jolie attends the premiere for "The Breadwinner" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after last night attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A French soldier of the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane stands in front of a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone version Block 1 in Niamey, Niger. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A pair of barn owls looks on at a rehabilitation and conservation centre at the Spier wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar this week cries while waiting to get a shelter in Kotupalang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Ryan Burnett celebrates winning the fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Hundreds of merino sheep are herded past the Cibeles Fountain, famous landmark of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
A clock tower building is seen through a foggy rainfall as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan's mainland, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
