President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of him and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted during a court visit to the crime scene at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Migrating Great White pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at the Tiananmen Square before the start of the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines, after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The top of five of President Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
President Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong join Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong and Boeing's commercial airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister as they sign a sales contract for planes in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
An intruder, who attacked anchor of Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy Tatyana Felgengauer, lies on the floor after he was detained at the station's office in Moscow. REUTERS/Vitaly Ruvinskiy

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Sutherland in the West India Dock, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning The Best FIFA Men�s Player Award with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A 709-carat diamond, found in Sierra Leone and known as the "Peace Diamond", is displayed during a tour ahead of its auction, at Israel's Diamond Exchange, in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) is escorted as he arrives at the courthouse for the start of sentencing proceedings in his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A supporter of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta wears his mask before a Jubilee Party campaign caravan rally in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Romania's Simona Halep prepares to sign autographs for spectators, after winning her group stage match with France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Villagers dry crops during harvest season in a village in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
An Israeli policeman stands next to an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man laying on the road during a protest in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry visits to UCLan Sports Arena, Preston. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
The crew chief uses night vision goggles during a helicopter lift for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to return after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and Iraqi President Fuad Masum, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon participates in a Hudson Institute conference on "Countering Violent Extremism: Qatar, Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood" in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law walks out of the Final Court of Appeal after being granted bail in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
