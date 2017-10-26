Edition:
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shout in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Visitors react as President Trump poses for a picture as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Anisa, 20, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, poses for a photograph dressed in a hijab made from a traditional Maya shawl, in San Cristobal de las Casas, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at the beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Rohingya refugees cross a bamboo bridge as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
China's President Xi Jinping (C) and other new Politburo Standing Committee members (L-R) Wang Huning, Li Zhanshu, Han Zheng, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji attend a meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,�China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte holds a AK-47 assault rifle during a inspection of donated firearms and trucks onboard the Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev docked at the port in Metro Manila, Philippines. Malacanang Presidential Photo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Umar, 64, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, adjusts his Islamic prayer cap, or "Kufi", as he poses for a photograph in San Cristobal de las Casas, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Students of a military school stand in formation in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin before the march marking the Day of Flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A member of a feminist organisations is detained by riot police during a rally against sexual harassment and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Workers climb out from a tunnel boring machine (TBM) during the breakthrough of a tunnel for the future tramway line in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Boxer Katie Taylor during the work out in Cardiff. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Performer Mitch Jones from Circus Oz reacts after climbing a light pole during the official launch of the annual cultural celebration The Sydney Festival, which showcases theatre, dance, circus, visual art and music during the month of January, in a park opposite the Sydney Opera House in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A woman walks with her dog on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
