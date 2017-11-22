Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United Nations Command (UNC) briefing on the investigation results of another soldier's defection, at the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul. ...more
England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential...more
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his...more
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causing U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away after it was pardoned by the president during the 70th National...more
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference before auction in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine....more
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House on Marine One for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirby who plays Princess Margaret, attend the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico
The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.