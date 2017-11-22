Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 22, 2017 | 8:10am EST

President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United Nations Command (UNC) briefing on the investigation results of another soldier's defection, at the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causing U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away after it was pardoned by the president during the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference before auction in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House on Marine One for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirby who plays Princess Margaret, attend the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
