Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator drags burning tires during a day-long strike to protest against the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday, in Agartala, India....more
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Lightning strikes behind a commercial tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A marching band arrives to take part during the 91st Macy�s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ural owl (strix uralensis), which is included in Belarus' national red data book of endangered birds and animals, rests on a tree branch in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic reacts in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands in this still image taken from a video released by the International Criminal Tribunal for...more
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pennsylvania Station in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An employee displays the Marquis de Sade's original rolled manuscript called Le Rouleau de la Bastille of "Les 120 jours de Sodome ou l'ecole du libertinage" (The 120 Days of Sodom, or the School of Libertinage, 1785) before its auction at the Hotel...more
New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. dives onto the scorer's table diving for a ball heading out of bounds during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credit Agricole Indosuez and BNP Paribas banks near the "Quartier des Banques" Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Leader of the Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, takes part in a protest outside the Romanian Parliament during a no-confidence vote against Romania's Social Democrat-led government, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/George Calin/via REUTERS
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas scores their third goal from the penalty spot during a match against Qarabag in Baku, Azerbaijan. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar...more
Fans of Gremio cheer their team during a match against Lanus in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A woman writes in a book inside a traveling monument called 'Prijedor 92' outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal (ICTY), as she waits for the verdict to be handed down in the genocide trial against former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic,...more
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Turkeys stand in their barn at Seven Acres Farm, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday in North Reading, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Automobile mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, who creates sculptures made of used car components during his non-working hours, removes snow from his new "Stinger" sculpture near a vehicle repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia....more
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
March of the mariachis
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.
Home for Thanksgiving
Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico
The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.