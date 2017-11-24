Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 24, 2017 | 1:07pm EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 24
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 24
People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 24
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 24
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at Moynarghona refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at Moynarghona refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at Moynarghona refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 24
A Palestinian youth uses his mobile phone as he sits on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth uses his mobile phone as he sits on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
A Palestinian youth uses his mobile phone as he sits on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 24
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 24
Atalanta's Mattia Caldara after throwing his kit into the crowd after the Europa League match against Everton in Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Atalanta's Mattia Caldara after throwing his kit into the crowd after the Europa League match against Everton in Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Atalanta's Mattia Caldara after throwing his kit into the crowd after the Europa League match against Everton in Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
8 / 24
People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 24
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
Close
10 / 24
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department store in the shopping district of central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 24
A soldier in a military helicopter aims his weapon during a patrol of the operation 'Peace and Democracy II' as part of the security measures for the November 26 presidential election, in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A soldier in a military helicopter aims his weapon during a patrol of the operation 'Peace and Democracy II' as part of the security measures for the November 26 presidential election, in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A soldier in a military helicopter aims his weapon during a patrol of the operation 'Peace and Democracy II' as part of the security measures for the November 26 presidential election, in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 24
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 24
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 24
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credit Agricole Indosuez and BNP Paribas banks near the "Quartier des Banques" Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credit Agricole Indosuez and BNP Paribas banks near the "Quartier des Banques" Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credit Agricole Indosuez and BNP Paribas banks near the "Quartier des Banques" Financial District in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 24
North Korean soldiers dig a trench and plant trees in the area where, on November 13, a defector ran across the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North Korea and South Korea. Handout via REUTERS

North Korean soldiers dig a trench and plant trees in the area where, on November 13, a defector ran across the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North Korea and South Korea. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
North Korean soldiers dig a trench and plant trees in the area where, on November 13, a defector ran across the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North Korea and South Korea. Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Black buzzards gather around the carcass of a sea turtle at Shalpa beach in Jicalapa, El Salvador. Hundreds of turtles were found in the coast of El Salvador in the last days. According to the officials of the Environment Ministry turtles were poisoned by "saxitoxins" or potent neurotoxins that lead to paralysis, linked to a so-called red tide algal bloom. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Black buzzards gather around the carcass of a sea turtle at Shalpa beach in Jicalapa, El Salvador. Hundreds of turtles were found in the coast of El Salvador in the last days. According to the officials of the Environment Ministry turtles were...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Black buzzards gather around the carcass of a sea turtle at Shalpa beach in Jicalapa, El Salvador. Hundreds of turtles were found in the coast of El Salvador in the last days. According to the officials of the Environment Ministry turtles were poisoned by "saxitoxins" or potent neurotoxins that lead to paralysis, linked to a so-called red tide algal bloom. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 24
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 24
Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
19 / 24
Members of the Navy and relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react at an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Members of the Navy and relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react at an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Members of the Navy and relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react at an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
20 / 24
A ruined child's toy is seen on the property of Emmet Conroy which was destroyed by flooding in Mountmellick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A ruined child's toy is seen on the property of Emmet Conroy which was destroyed by flooding in Mountmellick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A ruined child's toy is seen on the property of Emmet Conroy which was destroyed by flooding in Mountmellick, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
21 / 24
A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 24
A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price is too much for me, a few days ago it was 130 taka and now it has increased 20 taka. I can't go out of the camp to buy chicken, that's why I bought it from here," he said. The price in Palong Khali refugee camp is 150 taka per chicken. The price in Palong Khali Bazar is 120 taka per chicken. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugee Abul Talek, 65, bought the chicken for one of his sick children. "I bought this chicken for 150 taka. I think the price is too much for me, a few days ago it was 130 taka and now it has increased 20 taka. I can't go out of the camp to buy chicken, that's why I bought it from here," he said. The price in Palong Khali refugee camp is 150 taka per chicken. The price in Palong Khali Bazar is 120 taka per chicken. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 24
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. After her son was killed, soldiers threw acid on his face and body. She only was able to recognise him because of the t-shirt he was wearing, she adds. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Yhan lost one son and two nephews when their village Godam Para was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. After her son was killed, soldiers threw acid on his face and body. She only was able to recognise him because of the t-shirt he was wearing, she adds. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 23 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 22 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 21 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast